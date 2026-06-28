11,000 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 78.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a Buy rating while raising its price target to $187 , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Article Title

Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a rating while raising its price target to , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed revenue growth and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Positive Sentiment: FedEx also announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Article Title

FedEx also announced for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Article Title

Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included large spinoff-related costs , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported mixed results , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Article Title

FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Negative Sentiment: Another note from analysts pointed to a margin drop and reduced price targets, reinforcing concerns that the market is still focused on near-term earnings pressure rather than the longer-term turnaround. Article Title

FedEx Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FDX opened at $318.55 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $363.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.FedEx's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $397.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $376.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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