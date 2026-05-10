110,100 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Bought by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,422,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $1,016,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 336,585 shares in the company, valued at $25,149,631.20. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $143,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 134,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,951.70. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1%

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $194.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. The firm's revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $89.00 price objective on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

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BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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