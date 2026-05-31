11,020 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,020 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Quanta Services makes up 1.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 422,486 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $178,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.7%

Quanta Services stock opened at $710.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $647.92 and a 200 day moving average of $538.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.57 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $851.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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