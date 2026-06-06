111 Capital Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

111 Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. 111 Capital's holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $229.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here