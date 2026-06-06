111 Capital Purchases Shares of 8,489 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $234.11 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.10, a P/E/G ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total value of $3,041,836.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at $65,755,472.59. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,194,405.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,161,526 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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