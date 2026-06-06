111 Capital Sells 80,051 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

111 Capital reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 80,051 shares during the period. 111 Capital's holdings in Intel were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KGI Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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