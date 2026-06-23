11,173 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Purchased by Advisortrust Partners LLC

Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,173 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citic Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $236.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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