11,375 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Purchased by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.9%

TTE opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Freedom Capital cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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