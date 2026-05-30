116,630 Shares in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000.

Get Sportradar Group alerts: Sign Up

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $13.21 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

More Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated or announced class action claims against Sportradar, with lead-plaintiff deadlines centered on July 17, 2026. Article: Rosen encourages Sportradar investors to secure counsel

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated or announced class action claims against Sportradar, with lead-plaintiff deadlines centered on July 17, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits stem from accusations that Sportradar used an illegal business model and made misleading statements about compliance and revenue, which could raise legal, regulatory, and reputational risks. Article: Hagens Berman on SRAD class action

The lawsuits stem from accusations that Sportradar used an illegal business model and made misleading statements about compliance and revenue, which could raise legal, regulatory, and reputational risks. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that brokerage coverage still shows a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street sentiment has not fully deteriorated despite the litigation overhang.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Kurtz purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,421.63. This trade represents a 36.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajani Ramanathan purchased 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,448.03. This represents a 25.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 357,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,220. Company insiders own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sportradar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sportradar Group wasn't on the list.

While Sportradar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here