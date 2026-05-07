1,168 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Acquired by Ponta Wealth Partners LLC

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.0% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.45.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.4%

PH opened at $902.28 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $616.56 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $943.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $905.37. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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