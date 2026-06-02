118,094 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $14,948,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $158.69.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is 118.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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