119,718 Shares in KBR, Inc. $KBR Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,718 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KBR by 1,611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,327 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,961 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,038,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 2,188.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 691,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661,406 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,730 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 599,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in KBR by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,462,418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $116,448,000 after purchasing an additional 392,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, Director Carlos A. Sabater acquired 14,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,715.66. The trade was a 40.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.44.

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KBR Trading Up 0.0%

KBR opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Further Reading

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