120,850 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Celsius makes up about 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,750,000 after buying an additional 802,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $115,321,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,587,000 after buying an additional 426,623 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Up 0.2%

CELH opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celsius from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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