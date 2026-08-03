121,500 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 743,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 312,172 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $865.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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