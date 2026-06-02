12,169 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $312.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $320.31 and its 200 day moving average is $301.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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