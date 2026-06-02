12,197 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Acquired by Pincus Capital Management LP

Pincus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,197 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Pincus Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $5,877,738,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $322.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $315.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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