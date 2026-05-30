12,252 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,252 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 3.2%

QCOM opened at $251.02 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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