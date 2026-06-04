12,293 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,293 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 4.4%

INTC opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.29 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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