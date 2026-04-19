12,337 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 213.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 2,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $518,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,405,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $769,115,619. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 118,084 shares in the company, valued at $12,725,912.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,009 shares of company stock worth $88,536,187. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $174.05 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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