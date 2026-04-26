12,451 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,451 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $387.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,100.96. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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