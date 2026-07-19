12,555 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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