126,217 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,217 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $12,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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