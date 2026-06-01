128,738 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ovintiv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Trending Headlines about Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Ovintiv’s earnings outlook across several future periods, including higher estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised Ovintiv’s earnings outlook across several future periods, including higher estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm reiterated a Strong-Buy rating on Ovintiv, reinforcing a bullish analyst stance on the stock.

The firm reiterated a rating on Ovintiv, reinforcing a bullish analyst stance on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The updated estimates still remain below the broader consensus for current-year earnings, so the bullish impact may be tempered by existing market expectations.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,414.20. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $634,461.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,159.76. This represents a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.2%

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv's payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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