129,103 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Bought by Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $26,993,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS owned about 0.26% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,613,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $549,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after buying an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,697,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $335,940,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $238.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

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Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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