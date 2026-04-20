12,957 Shares in General Motors Company $GM Bought by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,957 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in General Motors by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 270.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $81.26 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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