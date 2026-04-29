130,332 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,332 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. BankUnited makes up approximately 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in BankUnited by 7,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of BankUnited to a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BankUnited from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $957,358.08. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,765. This trade represents a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report).

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