130,700 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock worth $24,553,000 after buying an additional 324,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $6,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,498.67. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,312 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,883. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $34.07 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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