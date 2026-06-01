131,541 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $214,557,000 after buying an additional 150,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 566,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 681.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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