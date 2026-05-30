13,240 Shares in Nucor Corporation $NUE Bought by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Nucor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 351,806 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, TradeWell Securities LLC. boosted its position in Nucor by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 26,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,465,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,410,390.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,593 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $250.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $251.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Nucor's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $213.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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