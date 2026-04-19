13,256 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Bought by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average of $187.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.63 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here