13,409 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by First Growth Capital LLC

First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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