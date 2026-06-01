13,565 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,677,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $719.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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