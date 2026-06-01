13,800 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AIT opened at $304.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average of $275.45. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $221.52 and a one year high of $317.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. The trade was a 16.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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