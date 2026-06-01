139,580 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $89.10 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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