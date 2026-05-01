140,800 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company's stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 241,527 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 15.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 50,133.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 255,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 302.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584 in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark cut its price target slightly from $34 to $33 but kept a "buy" rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this signals at least one shop sees meaningful recovery potential. Article Title

Benchmark cut its price target slightly from $34 to $33 but kept a "buy" rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this signals at least one shop sees meaningful recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PINS, reflecting cautious near‑term expectations even as the company works on user monetization. Article Title

RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PINS, reflecting cautious near‑term expectations even as the company works on user monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting AI shopping tools and Pinterest’s push into connected‑TV ads (tvScientific) frames a potential revenue growth path but also flags higher operating costs and ongoing ad‑pricing pressure — a mixed catalyst that could swing sentiment depending on execution. Article Title

Coverage highlighting AI shopping tools and Pinterest’s push into connected‑TV ads (tvScientific) frames a potential revenue growth path but also flags higher operating costs and ongoing ad‑pricing pressure — a mixed catalyst that could swing sentiment depending on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst models are being tweaked rather than overhauled (a small fair‑value lift to ~$23.43 in one writeup); the research community remains cautious — upside depends on user engagement and ad RPM stabilization. Article Title

Analyst models are being tweaked rather than overhauled (a small fair‑value lift to ~$23.43 in one writeup); the research community remains cautious — upside depends on user engagement and ad RPM stabilization. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class‑action filings and firm solicitations (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Glancy, Bragar Eagel & Squire, SueWallSt, etc.) allege disclosure issues tied to the Feb. 7, 2025–Feb. 12, 2026 class period and urge investors to file before the May 29, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Litigation can drive legal costs, distraction, and downside risk to shares while deadlines and potential settlements remain unresolved. Representative notices: Rosen Release PR Newswire Bronstein Notice

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here