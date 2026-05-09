14,200 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.1% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

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Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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