14,308 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Purchased by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in PDD by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 314.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PDD by 720.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

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PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Arete Research raised shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDD from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report).

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