143,616 Shares in Halliburton Company $HAL Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,616 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,820 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 40,626 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.05.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 158,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,338,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,013,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,521,080. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $363,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,992. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 420,837 shares of company stock worth $16,979,135 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Further Reading

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