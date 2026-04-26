14,491 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.09% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3,507.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 498.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $154.00 target price on DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DXP Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $169.51 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.40%.The business had revenue of $527.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $499.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other news, Director Joseph R. Mannes sold 1,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $206,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,333.80. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP's product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DXP Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DXP Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While DXP Enterprises currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here