144,930 Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. $AVNW Bought by Weber Capital Management LLC ADV

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,930 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Aviat Networks comprises 2.9% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 1.13% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,790 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts: Sign Up

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.67 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $181,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,341.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 17,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $449,874.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,445,808.51. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Aviat Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Aviat Networks from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNW

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company's offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat's core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aviat Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aviat Networks wasn't on the list.

While Aviat Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here