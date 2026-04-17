144,978 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,978 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $12,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly expressed support for Corning, highlighting the stock to viewers and reinforcing retail bullishness after the recent rally. Read More.

Jim Cramer publicly expressed support for Corning, highlighting the stock to viewers and reinforcing retail bullishness after the recent rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corning’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management set Q1 guidance (EPS 0.660–0.700), which underpins the company’s underlying fundamentals despite price swings. Read More.

Corning’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management set Q1 guidance (EPS 0.660–0.700), which underpins the company’s underlying fundamentals despite price swings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparisons show Corning outperforming parts of the computer & technology group year-to-date, indicating relative strength versus peers. Read More.

Sector comparisons show Corning outperforming parts of the computer & technology group year-to-date, indicating relative strength versus peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan downgraded GLW from Overweight to Neutral, citing a less favorable “blue‑sky” upside scenario; the downgrade triggered selling despite a higher $175 price target, since the rating cut signals reduced conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan downgraded GLW from Overweight to Neutral, citing a less favorable “blue‑sky” upside scenario; the downgrade triggered selling despite a higher $175 price target, since the rating cut signals reduced conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage (MSN pieces) attributes today’s slide largely to the JPMorgan downgrade and subsequent profit-taking after GLW’s strong run—amplified by elevated valuation metrics that make the stock more sensitive to analyst actions. Read More.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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