145,361 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Royal Palms Capital LLC

Royal Palms Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,361 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 4.7% of Royal Palms Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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