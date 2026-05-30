14,567 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in ARM by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Can Arm stock climb higher after fresh AI-driven analyst upgrades?

Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. ARM vs. SNPS: Which AI Chip Design Stock Should Investors Buy?

ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. Neutral Sentiment: A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock.

A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock. Negative Sentiment: At least one recent valuation note argues ARM’s upside may be limited after a sharp rally, with a price target suggesting only modest near-term appreciation from recent levels. Stock Price Prediction: Arm Holdings Has Limited Upside Despite 177% Rally

Insider Activity at ARM

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,141.42. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,266 shares of company stock worth $57,502,031.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research raised shares of ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 5.4%

ARM stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $356.45.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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