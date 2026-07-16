14,589 Shares in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,589 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $3,079,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,174,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279,778 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $225,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $126.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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