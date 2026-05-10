14,595 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.20.

View Our Latest Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 300.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $84.99.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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