14,603 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,603 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and accelerating optics demand: Corning reported Q1 revenue up ~18% and EPS that matched/beat consensus while margins expanded, driven by strong AI/data‑center and solar product sales — supporting the longer-term growth story. Article Title

Q1 beat and accelerating optics demand: Corning reported Q1 revenue up ~18% and EPS that matched/beat consensus while margins expanded, driven by strong AI/data‑center and solar product sales — supporting the longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler deals and capacity expansion: Management has locked in multiple multiyear hyperscaler contracts (including a major agreement tied to Meta) that underpin multi‑year optical demand and revenue visibility. Article Title

Hyperscaler deals and capacity expansion: Management has locked in multiple multiyear hyperscaler contracts (including a major agreement tied to Meta) that underpin multi‑year optical demand and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Large-cap facility expansion with Meta: Corning and Meta broke ground on a significant expansion in Hickory, NC, tied to a multiyear, up-to-$6B arrangement — a production and revenue catalyst for optical cable. Article Title

Large-cap facility expansion with Meta: Corning and Meta broke ground on a significant expansion in Hickory, NC, tied to a multiyear, up-to-$6B arrangement — a production and revenue catalyst for optical cable. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views shifting: UBS and Zacks have turned more constructive on Corning’s longer‑term sales and margin trajectory, while Truist raised its price target but kept a hold rating — showing mixed but improving sell‑side sentiment. Article Title

Analyst views shifting: UBS and Zacks have turned more constructive on Corning’s longer‑term sales and margin trajectory, while Truist raised its price target but kept a hold rating — showing mixed but improving sell‑side sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance missed Street expectations: Management’s Q2 revenue outlook came in below some analyst estimates, which triggered the most immediate negative price reaction despite the Q1 strength. Article Title

Q2 revenue guidance missed Street expectations: Management’s Q2 revenue outlook came in below some analyst estimates, which triggered the most immediate negative price reaction despite the Q1 strength. Negative Sentiment: Segment divergence and consumer-electronics headwinds: Non‑optical businesses (consumer electronics) showed weakness, creating near‑term revenue pressure and complicating the narrative that investors had been buying. Article Title

Segment divergence and consumer-electronics headwinds: Non‑optical businesses (consumer electronics) showed weakness, creating near‑term revenue pressure and complicating the narrative that investors had been buying. Negative Sentiment: High prior share run and valuation risk: After a large rally over the past year, the stock is more exposed to guidance misses and profit‑taking; a high P/E amplifies sensitivity to any short‑term slowdown. Article Title

Corning Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $151.56 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.48 and a 1 year high of $179.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 212,053 shares of company stock worth $30,403,630 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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