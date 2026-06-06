14,642 Shares in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,642 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,868 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 193,020 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the sale, the president owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,365.60. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.19.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.61 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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