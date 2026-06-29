14,762 Shares in Kirby Corporation $KEX Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,762 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,505 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $37,406,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 69.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,079 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kirby Stock Down 0.0%

Kirby stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. Kirby Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $99,916.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326.33. This trade represents a 98.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

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