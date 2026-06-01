147,948 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,948 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $11,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $5,155,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,938,286 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,443,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,012,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,831,454,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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