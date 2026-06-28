1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 786.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,055 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,425 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,691,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,572,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,198,707 shares of the company's stock worth $114,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,505,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,318,000 after acquiring an additional 826,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,576,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

ARLO opened at $12.52 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. The trade was a 11.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,750,000. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

View Our Latest Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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